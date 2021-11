{"id":"2919148","source":"DNA","title":"Video: Local wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

In a shocking incident, local wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat’s Halalpur. At the same time, the mother has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. However, the report of death was mistaken as the death of national-level player Nisha Dahiya.

