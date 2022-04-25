Local polls: Election Commission intensifies preparations amid COVID-19 threat in Nepal

With less than three weeks left for local-level polls, the Election Commission of Nepal is intensifying its preparations amid the threat from COVID-19 that still looms over the Himalayan nation. Election Commission has been making preparations round the clock for the polls at a time when neighbouring China has locked down its major financial hub of Shanghai due to a surge in COVID-19 and India too raised alarm over rising cases in the country. The electoral body has set up a temporary camp on open ground in front of its main office and works round the clock ensuring a smooth supply of essentials to electoral offices set throughout the nation. A total of 57 different items which are required during the elections are currently being transported from the head office of the electoral body assigning transportation contractors for the supply. These vehicles are tracked through installed GPS devices and are kept under round the clock surveillance by Nepal Army deployed for elections. Accordingly, Nepal's security apparatus has come to the fore with the necessary security strategy to ensure that the local elections are held in a free, fair, and fearless manner.