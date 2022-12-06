Search icon
Living in greener places linked to better mental health, lower medication use

Many well-known health benefits of urban green space include increased life expectancy, fewer mental health issues, and improved cognitive performance. However, it is unclear how much green space is required to benefit people's health. A new study led by ISGlobal, a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has evaluated the relationship between better mental health and the 3-30-300 green space rule. The rule was proposed by urban forester Cecil Konijnendijk and has been widely promoted by many other foresters and urban planners. The findings of the study showed that full adherence to the 3-30-300 green space rule was clearly associated with better mental health, less medication use and fewer visits to a psychologist, although the association was statistically significant only for the latter. Residential surrounding greenness, but not visibility of trees from windows or access to a major green space, was significantly associated with better mental health.

