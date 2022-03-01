Listen to Ukraine's cries, not to Russian lies: Ukraine at UNSC

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, asked the world to listen to the Ukraine's cries, and not to the Russian lies. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “Ukrainian government welcomes the appointment of Amin Awad as the Assistant Secretary General to serve as United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. He has arrived in Geneva and resumed his duties.” “It's the most horrible and large scale invasion since World War II. Russia keeps attacking kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades, and ambulances, with shellfire. This is action of a state determined to kill civilians,” he added. “More checkpoints on the border with Poland have been opened, including 2 additional pedestrian crossings, for all who want to go to the neighbouring safe countries. An electronic resource platform will be launched. Do not listen to the Russian lies, listen to Ukraine's cries. We need your help,” he further added.