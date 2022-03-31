Liquor is becoming cheaper milk is getting more expensive Kamal Nath during Congress protest

Congress workers on March 31 staged a protest against BJP-led Central Government in Bhopal over rising inflation and fuel price. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath also joined the protest. “Liquor is available but not milk or ration. Liquor is becoming cheaper and milk is getting more expensive,” Kamal Nath added. Congress has launched a nationwide programme ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ from March 31 to April 7.