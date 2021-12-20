Linking of Aadhaar card is required to sieve out fake voters: Kiren Rijiju

Election Law (Amendment) Bill is passed in Lok Sabha on December 20. Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju said that with this bill, we will make linking of Aadhaar card mandatory to sieve out fake voters. “It's currently not mandatory to link Aadhaar to an electoral roll, but with this bill, we will make it mandatory to sieve out fake voters. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended this and asked us to expedite the process of making this into an act,” said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.