Limits for individual housing loans extended by urban, rural cooperative banks: RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 08 informed that the limits for individual housing loans have been extended by urban cooperative banks and rural cooperative banks. “Limits for individual housing loans extended by urban cooperative banks and rural cooperative banks, last fixed in 2011 and 2009 respectively, being revised upwards by over 100 per cent taking into account increase in house prices. It'll facilitate better flow of credit to housing sector,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.