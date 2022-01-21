Limited quantity of alcohol acts as medicine: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur on January 20 supported the party leader Uma Bharti’s demand for liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh."As per Ayurveda, liquor works as a medicine if consumed in a limited quantity but as poison, if consumed in unlimited quantities. Everyone needs to understand this,” said Sadhvi Pragya. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has brought a new excise policy in Madhya Pradesh which will be implemented from 1st April 2022. Under the new excise policy, liquor will become cheaper in the state.