Like Delhi model, people want similar govt in Punjab: AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on January 27 said that like the model of Delhi, people want a similar government in Punjab, so they will give a chance to AAP in upcoming election. “The people of Punjab have seen both the parties (Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal) by giving forty-four and a half years. People are now saying that like the model of Delhi, we want a similar government in Punjab, so people want to give a chance to AAP,” said Bhagwant Mann.