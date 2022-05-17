LIC shares lists on Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai

The LIC shared the lists on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 17 in Mumbai. While addressing the event, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said that India is one of the most important emerging markets, and will be one of the fastest growing economies in this decade. “LIC IPO is in line with the PM's vision. India is one of the most important emerging markets, and it will be one of the fastest growing economies in this decade,” DIPAM Secretary said.