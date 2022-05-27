LeT terrorists involved in TV artist Amreen Bhat murder killed IGP Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police on May 27 morning said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Avantipora. “2 encounters last night, 2 LeT terrorists killed in Soura, Srinagar. We recovered 1 AK- 47 and a pistol. In Awantipora encounter, 2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists, 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days,” the IGP said.