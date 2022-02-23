Let's not get diverted from daily life issues of citizens, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Hijab row

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on February 22 while speaking on the Karnataka Hijab row said in Delhi that we should stick to the issues of the ordinary kind that concerns the daily lives of the citizens and not get diverted. “Let's not get diverted, let’s stick directly to the issues of ordinary kind which concerns the daily lives of our citizens like food, water, education, jobs, and security. You've to respect a human being as a human being. Religion, culture, and social dimensions should all be respected,” the Congress leader said.