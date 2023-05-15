Search icon
Legislative drafting must be implemented with spirit: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a training programme on Legislative Drafting in Delhi on May 15. He said that legislative drafting must be implemented with spirit. During the event, he said, “Legislative drafting is not a science or an art, it is a skill that must be implemented with spirit. The law must be clear and no grey area should be there.” “Long time back this training was going on but it was stopped for some reason. Legislative drafting is such an important part of our democracy that neglecting it weakens the laws and the entire democratic system,” he added.

