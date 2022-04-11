Left-wing students are using chicken as agenda, says ABVP JNU unit President

While speaking about the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, Rohit Kumar, President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wing in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on April 11 alleged that left-wing students are using chicken as an agenda. Demanding for justice, he also added that everyone is free to eat whatever they want, they were against the Ram Navami puja. “It is not a matter of chicken. Everyone is free to eat whatever they want. They (Left-wing students) are using chicken as an agenda. They attacked our workers. They were against the conduct of Ram Navami puja. We demand justice,” ABVP wing President in JNU added.