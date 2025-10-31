FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance

700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

Learner’s Journey Part 2 - What’s next for our learners

In Part 2 of Learner’s Journey, our learners open up about their dreams, goals, and how BITS Pilani Digital is helping them turn ambition into achievement. From working professionals applying AI skills at work to students driven to create real-world impact - every story proves that when education meets flexibility, excellence becomes yours.

    In Part 2 of Learner’s Journey, our learners open up about their dreams, goals, and how BITS Pilani Digital is helping them turn ambition into achievement.

    From working professionals applying AI skills at work to students driven to create real-world impact - every story proves that when education meets flexibility, excellence becomes yours.

