Learned Hindustani Classical music to improve vocals: India’s first K-pop artist Sriya Lenka

India’s first-ever k-pop artist, Sriya Lenka on June 03 said that she learned Hindustani classical music to improve her vocals on the advice of her grandmother. The 18-year-old artist from Odisha also learned the Korean language and improved her singing and dancing skills to achieve this feat. Speaking to ANI, Sriya Lenka said, “I learned Hindustani classical music to improve my vocals on my grandmother’s advice. The journey was more challenging due to COVID-19. I improved my dancing and singing skills. Also learned the Korean language.” Sriya Lenka, a classically trained dancer and singer from Rourkela, Odisha became the first Indian to join a K-pop band, Blackswan, after six months of training in Seoul.