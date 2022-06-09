Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Special Police Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal on June 08 informed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. “Maharashtra Police has been given Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but not involved in the killing,” HGS Dhaliwal said. Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind, can't share further details on how he was involved. Our efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused,” he added.