Law & Order situation deteriorates in Bihar’s ‘Mahagathbandhan’ regime: Giriraj Singh

Hours after Begusarai firing incident, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on September 14 said that the law and order usually deteriorates whenever the government of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is formed. Addressing the media persons, he said, “Whenever a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government is made, law and order situation deteriorates. CM Nitish Kumar is now calling ‘Janta Raj instead of ‘Jungle Raj’.”