Launch of UPI-PayNow started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and his Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on Feb 21 virtually witnessed the launch of online payment system UPI-PayNow, a linkage between the two countries. Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that the launch of UPI-PayNow started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity.Addressing the occasion, PM Modi said, “The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to the citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. I congratulate the people of both India and Singapore for this.”“In today's era, technology connects us to each other in several ways. Fintech is a sector which connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today's launch has started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity,” he added.