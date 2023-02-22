Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Launch of UPI-PayNow started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and his Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on Feb 21 virtually witnessed the launch of online payment system UPI-PayNow, a linkage between the two countries. Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that the launch of UPI-PayNow started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity.Addressing the occasion, PM Modi said, “The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to the citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. I congratulate the people of both India and Singapore for this.”“In today's era, technology connects us to each other in several ways. Fintech is a sector which connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today's launch has started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.