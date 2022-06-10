Launch of IN-SPACe is ‘Watch This Space’ moment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing at the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad on June 10 called the launch of IN-SPACe a ‘Watch This Space’ moment for India’s space industry. “For alerting about an exciting post, youth nowadays write ‘Watch This Space’. For India’s space industry too, the launch of IN-SPACe is ‘Watch This Space’ moment. It will give opportunities to the best scientific minds working in government or private sector,” he said.