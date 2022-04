Latest entrant of ‘cop universe’ Siddharth Malhotra clicked at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra was spotted at Mumbai airport on April 21. The charming actor is set to fly to Istanbul to shoot for his upcoming project. He was seen wearing white t-shirt paired with open-front sports jacket and trousers. Siddharth has been a latest addition in the Cop universe of Rohit Shetty. He will be seen in a Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Indian Police Force’.