Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will continue to mesmerise music lovers: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 11 remembered Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92, and said that her songs are immortal which will continue to spellbound all music lovers. He also added that her passing away was a personal loss for him. While addressing the gathering at inaugural event of new Darbar Hall at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, President Kovind said, “Songs of Lata Didi are immortal, which will continue to spellbound all music lovers. Her memory of simplicity and having a peaceful nature will remain in our minds. Her passing away is a personal loss for me.”