Lata Mangeshkar an ardent fan of cricket, she shared a close bond with Sachin Tendulkar

Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6, was a big fan of the game and even did her bit to raise funds for BCCI when the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 1983. Meanwhile, the Indian team is sporting black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies as a mark of respect for legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.