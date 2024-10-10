Last Video Of Ratan Tata Goes Viral After He Passes Away At The Age Of 86 | Mumbai

Ratan Tata, 86, passed away on October 9 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Here's the last video of the Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata's last public video, receiving the Udyog Ratna award, has gone viral. His last public appearance was on August 19, 2023, when he received the Udyog Ratna award from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Known for his humility and simplicity, Ratan Tata's passing has led to an outpouring of grief across the country.