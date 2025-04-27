Lapu Lapu Festival Accident Several Feared Dead As Car Runs Over Crowd In Canadas Vancouver

Deadly incident shakes Vancouver as car runs into a crowd attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival on April 27. The driver, who has been taken into police custody, hit the crowd around 8 p.m. local time. Filipino community was celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, honoring a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century. "A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds". Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock, saying, "deeply saddened by the horrific incident''. social media visuals show bodies lying on the street in the aftermath of the attack. Initial reports suggest several fatalities and over a dozen injuries.