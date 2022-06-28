Langar committees ready to welcome Amaranth Yatra pilgrims in Udhampur

After two-year long hiatus, Amarnath Yatra for devotees will start on June 30. Ahead of the Yatra, Langar committees in Udhampur are gearing up to welcome the pilgrims. The committees are setting up langar at several places and also making makeshift arrangements to shelter the pilgrims.Speaking about the preparations, Sarpanch of Halqa Tikri, YP Sharma, said, “We have made arrangements for langar here. District administration has also completed preparations. We are ready to welcome devotees.”