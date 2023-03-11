Land-for-job case: Nobody can save Lalu Yadav, says Sushil Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on March 11 launched an attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav over the land-for-job case in Patna. He said that nobody can save Lalu Yadav and his family because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is having strong evidence against them. Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Nitish Kumar changes easily, today he feels that by backing Lalu Yadav and Congress, he can get the position of Prime Minister, then it is just what he feels. Nobody can save Lalu Yadav and his family, CBI has strong evidence against them.”