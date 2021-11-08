Lamps of Muslim women light up Hindu homes in Varanasi

As Hindus across the country observed the festival of lights, Diwali, the people of other faiths were not behind in contributing to the occasion, setting a wonderful example of communal harmony. In Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh, Muslim women took a unique initiative to strengthen the mutual brotherhood by preparing dilwali lamps with the name ‘Ramdeep’. Associated with Muslim Mahila Foundation, these women use cow dung and mud to prepare the lamps and then make them attractive using natural colours, stars and other artefacts. They say that through this initiative, they want to spread the ideals of Lord Ram to the entire world. These Muslim women accompanied by their Hindu sisters continue their work amid Ram Bhajan and Kirtan. Once the lamps are made, they themself distribute them to the eminent people and Hindu families of the city. In addition to this, around 108 lamps prepared by these Muslim women also find a place at Ayodhya’s Deepostav celebration, where one can find the largest display of oil lamps. Doing it for last many years, these women are not just giving out loud the message of peace, goodwill and harmony but are also promoting an eco-friendly Diwali.