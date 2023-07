Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Lalu Yadav joined a one-day RJD student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Partap Yadav at his residence on July 30. While addressing the students, Lalu Yadav said that the end of the BJP is confirmed.

