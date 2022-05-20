Lalu Yadav made people donate land for Group-D job: Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi slammed on May 20 said that when Lalu Yadav was Railways Minister, he made people donate land in return for Group-D jobs. “When Lalu Yadav was Rail minister, he made dozens of people to donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else and then used to get it gifted from them to himself after 5-6 years. This was the modus operandi,” he added. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 conducted raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to the alleged ‘land for railway job scam’.