Lalu Yadav leaves for Patna after Palamu Court disposes of MCC violation case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav left for Patna from Palamu on June 08. Earlier, Lalu Prasad appeared before the Special MP/MLA Court in Palamu in connection with a 2009 model code of conduct violation case. The court imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him and disposed of the case.