Lalu Yadav is paying for his misdeeds, he is no longer relevant in politics: Sushil Kumar Modi

Following RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s conviction in Doranda fodder scam case, Rajya Sabha Member and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on February 15 said that Lalu Yadav is paying for his misdeeds. “It was us who exposed this matter, if the investigation was not done under the supervision of Patna High Court, it would never have come to the fore. This case was of Rs 139 crore. This decision is welcome,” said Sushil Modi. “Yadav is no longer relevant in politics,” Rajya Sabha member said further. Notably, Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four cases related to a multi-crore scam. The fodder scam case is related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.