Lalu Yadav appears before Patna CBI Court in fodder scam case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before Patna CBI Court in connection with fodder scam case on November 23. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.