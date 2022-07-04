Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised in Patna following shoulder accident in Bihar

Speaking on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health, Dr Asif Rehman, Medical Superintendent at Paras Hospital on July 04 confirmed that RJD Chief reached their emergency ward at around 3:30 am at night. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. “Lalu Prasad Yadav reached our emergency at around 3.30 am at night. His condition was unstable due to his recent shoulder accident. Doctors are observing him in ICU and his condition is stable,” said Dr Asif Rehman. “As per doctors, he is stable. He had to be brought at hospital at 3.30 am,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.