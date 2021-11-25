Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Lalu Prasad Yadav gets nostalgic as he drives his first car after years

As Lalu Yadav drives around in his first jeep around in the Patna in a viral video, "Lalu Yadav Zindabad" slogans were also heard in the city. Watch this video to know more

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.