Lakshya Sen Age Controversy Big Age Fraud Allegation Against Olympic Hero Lakshya Sen His Brother

Big age fraud allegation against Lakshya Sen, brother Chirag. The case originated from a private complaint filed by MG Nagaraj who alleged that Sen's parents, his brother and coach were involved in falsifying birth records. The accused allegedly manipulated the birth certificates of Lakshya and Chirag Sen reducing their age by two and a half years. The alleged forgery was intended to allow them to participate in age-restricted tournaments and avail govt benefits. Karnataka High Court has rejected the petitions filed by ace badminton player and his family members. The court ruled that there was prima facie evidence warranting an investigation into the case.