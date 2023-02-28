हिंदी में पढ़ें
Lakshadweep to get world-class high-speed bandwidth by end of 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Electronics and IT Minister on Feb 28 informed that Lakshadweep will get world-class high-speed bandwidth by end of 2023.
