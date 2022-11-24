Laksha Deepotsava Devotees offer prayers at Sri Siddharoodha Matha in Hubli

On the occasion of Laksha Deepotsava, thousands of devotees thronged Sri Siddharoodha Matha in Hubli on November 23 to offer prayers to the deities and lit earthen lamps. The Deepotsava programme was organised by Sri Siddharoodha Matha Trust.