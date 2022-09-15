Search icon
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs assure justice in casev

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya on September 15 assured of delivering justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The bodies of two minor sisters, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station limit of Lakhimpur Kheri district on September 14. The police have arrested 5 persons in the case.Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif are involved. Girls were strangled to death and then hanged. Government will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings will be done via fast-track court.”Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Lakhimpur incident is sad and unfortunate. Harshest action to be taken against all criminals. I'd expect Opposition, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati that instead of politicising, they console the family. But the rule of law has prevailed in UP.”

