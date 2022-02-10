Lakhimpur Kheri case: Govt should’ve ensured strict punishment, but it failed, says Akhilesh Yadav

After Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on February 10, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav today said that the government should have ensured strict punishment, but it failed. “The world has witnessed the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri. Everyone is well aware of the fact that BJP was responsible for the death of the farmers,” said SP Chief.