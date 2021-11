Ladakh: Umla becomes 12th village of Leh to get tap water supply in each of 25-odd households

Umla became the 12th village of Leh that has tap water supply in each of 25-odd households even in sub-zero temperature under Jal Jeevan Mission. Jal Jeevan Mission, is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural areas.