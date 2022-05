Ladakh bus accident: Indian Army pays last respects to Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia

Indian Army on May 29 paid last respects to Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia in Kolkata. Lance Naik Khutia lost his life in a road accident in Turtuk, Ladakh on May 27. His mortal remains will be taken to his native village in Paschim Medinipur for last rites.