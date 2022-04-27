Lack of sanitation mechanism in Mathura makes city unclean: Hema Malini

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Mathura Member of Parliament Hema Malini on April 26 raised the issue of sanitation mechanism in her parliamentary constituency and said that the nonexistence of a decent sanitation mechanism in the city makes it unclean. “In many people’s imagination, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) is not a very clean place. Reason is that crores visit Mathura and mechanism for maintaining cleanliness there is not all that good. However, we have put in lots of effort and have maintained it well,” she added.