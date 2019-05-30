Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi for PM Modi’s swearing-in

President of Kyrgyzstan Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrived in New Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) have been invited for the oath taking ceremony of PM Modi. PM Modi is expected to take oath of the office at 7pm today.