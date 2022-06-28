Kurla building collapse: Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims

The death toll in Kurla building collapse has rose to three persons after 2 more persons succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He has also ensured treatment of the injured people free of cost. Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Industries Minister, Subhash Desai said, “Rs 5 lakh to be given to the family of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment. The incident will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible. A meeting has been called to ensure that such incident doesn't happen again.”