Kumaraswamy lambasts Siddaramaiah for pressurising JDS MLAs to vote for Congress candidate in RS Polls

Amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha Elections in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and JD(S) Chief HD Kumaraswamy lambasted Congress leader Siddaramaiah for asking MLAs of JD(S) to vote for the grand old party's candidate. Kumaraswamy also termed Siddaramaiah a double standard person. “Today, before local media he (Siddaramaiah) has said that he didn't write to my MLAs. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account. Now, he's denying what he said yesterday. This shows his double standards,” said Kumaraswamy. “What secular vote? Do they know the meaning of secularism? In this country, the secular strength is being demolished by these Congress people,” he added.