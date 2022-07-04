Search icon
Kullu bus accident: Death toll reaches 12, CM announces compensation

As many as 12 people died in the bus accident and several others were injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on July 04. As per a release by the HP-State Emergency Operation Centre, approximately 20 persons were on the bus. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased whereas Rs 15,000 would be provided as immediate relief to each injured person.

