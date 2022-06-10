Kuldeep Bishnoi another Congress leader will not vote for party in RS Elections MLA Randhir Golan

Independent MLA from Haryana Randhir Golan on June 10 informed that Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is upset with the party and will not vote for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections. He also informed that another Congress leader will not vote for the party. Addressing media persons, Randhir said, “Kuldeep Bishnoi is upset with Congress and he is not going to vote for them. One more MLA from Congress is also not going to vote for the party but I will not take the name. All the 6 independent MLAs have voted for BJP.”