KT Rama Rao's tweet not in good taste: CN Ashwathnarayan

Reacting on the recent tweet of TRS Minister KT Rama Rao in which he bragged about the infrastructure development of Hyderabad and asked Ravishnaresh, the founder of Khatabook to pack his bag and move to Hyderabad, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwathnarayan condemned the statement and said it is not in a good taste. “Tweet wasn't in good taste. Being in responsible position, it shouldn't be the attitude. Trying to pull legs of each other doesn't go good for any government. We are Indians, need to compete with entire world. Condemnable,” he added.