Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari writes to WB Governor over clash between communities

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to West Bengal Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over ‘ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station’ on October 9 and requested ‘urgent deployment of Central forces’ to maintain law and order in the state after a clash erupted between members of two communities in the area. In wake of the situation, West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar visited the Khidirpur area under Ekbalpur Police Station to assess the situation on October 10.